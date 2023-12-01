Apple and Paramount have discussed bundling their TV streaming services at a discount, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The article says the companies are considering bundling Apple TV+ and Paramount + at a price cheaper than individually subscribing to both. The discussions are in their early stages, and it is unclear what shape a bundle could take, according to the Wall Street Journal.

I’m not sure exactly how this would affect the Apple One bundle. The package bundles up to six Apple subscriptions (Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitnenss+, and Apple News+) for one lower monthly price, including up to 2TB of iCloud+ storage. And with the Family plan or Premier plan, you can invite up to five other people to join — with private access on all of their devices. Pricing ranges from US$19.95/month for the individual plan to $37.95/month for the premiere package.

