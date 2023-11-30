Apple TV+ has canceled the sports drama, “Swagger,” inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a kid, after two seasons, reports Deadline.

Series creator Reggie Rock Bythewood shared the news of the cancellation on Instagram. Here’s what he said: What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun,

Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.

About ‘Swagger’

Here’s how the series is described by Apple: Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

