Dough, the company formerly known as Eve, has announced the Spectrum One, a 27-inch, 4K display that should be of interest to MacBook Pro users like me.
Why? It supports the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, something even Apple’s US$1,599 Studio Pro doesn’t do.
ProMotion displays are also adaptive; they can change their refresh rates to suit whatever it is you’re doing. While playing a game you might use the full refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth gameplay; however, if you’re simply staring at a static screen then the iMac could reduce the refresh rate appropriately.
Here are the specs for the Spectrum One, as listed by Dough:
- 27-inch display (nano IPS Oxide TFT LCD)
- 4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (163 PPI)
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 144Hz refresh rate (48-144Hz range)
- Brightness: 450 typical, 750 nits HDR peak
- 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB
- HDR6 support
- 2x USB-C:
- 1x upstream USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 100W power delivery (supports DisplayPort 1.4)
- 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 15W power delivery
- 2x HDMI 2.1 input
- 1x DisplayPort 1.4
- 2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps
- 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
- 1x USB-B 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps
- VESA 100 x 100mm (VESA standard, optional aluminum stand $99 extra)
- Slim bezels
- Works in landscape and portrait orientation
- 3-year warranty
It’s available in matte black or a glossy finish, as well as with VESA and stand options. Pricing ranges from $599 to $799 depending the options you choose. The monitor is available now direct from Dough and at BH Photo.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today