Dough, the company formerly known as Eve, has announced the Spectrum One, a 27-inch, 4K display that should be of interest to MacBook Pro users like me.

Why? It supports the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, something even Apple’s US$1,599 Studio Pro doesn’t do.

ProMotion displays are also adaptive; they can change their refresh rates to suit whatever it is you’re doing. While playing a game you might use the full refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth gameplay; however, if you’re simply staring at a static screen then the iMac could reduce the refresh rate appropriately.

Here are the specs for the Spectrum One, as listed by Dough:

27-inch display (nano IPS Oxide TFT LCD)

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (163 PPI)

16:9 aspect ratio

144Hz refresh rate (48-144Hz range)

Brightness: 450 typical, 750 nits HDR peak

98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB

HDR6 support

2x USB-C: 1x upstream USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 100W power delivery (supports DisplayPort 1.4) 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 15W power delivery

2x HDMI 2.1 input

1x DisplayPort 1.4

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x USB-B 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps

VESA 100 x 100mm (VESA standard, optional aluminum stand $99 extra)

Slim bezels

Works in landscape and portrait orientation

3-year warranty

It’s available in matte black or a glossy finish, as well as with VESA and stand options. Pricing ranges from $599 to $799 depending the options you choose. The monitor is available now direct from Dough and at BH Photo.

