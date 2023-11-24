Apple Original Film’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will receive the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the 2023 Gotham Awards, reports Variety.

The 33rd annual ceremony will take place on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Historical Icon and Creator Tribute recognizes significant historical moments and honors the filmmaker and cast who brought the story to life authentically. Lily Gladstone and the cast will receive the tribute at the Gotham Awards Ceremony, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro present as well.

“Authentically and carefully crafted by one of our greatest filmmakers with respect and integrity, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful examination of the history of violence bestowed upon the Osage Nation,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in a statement. “At the center of the brilliant writing, impeccable set design, and extraordinary cast, Lily Gladstone delivers a tour de force as Mollie Kyle. We’re thrilled to honor Lily with the film’s cast members during the ceremony.”

The Gotham Awards are American film awards, presented annually to the makers of independent films at a ceremony in New York City. Part of the Gotham Film & Media Institute (formerly Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP)), “the largest membership organization in the United States dedicated to independent film” (founded in 1979), the awards were inaugurated in 1991 as a means of showcasing and honoring films made primarily in the northeastern region of the United States.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Starring a cast led by Gladstone, DiCaprio, and De Niro the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include IMAX theaters, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related