Screenings are being set up this week for Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Netflix to view and potentially acquire Warner Bros‘ axed Looney Tunes movie Coyote Vs. Acme, reports Deadline.

The trade publication says this comes “after the studio’s phone ran off the hook the entire weekend from angry filmmakers and talent reps over their third feature film kill after Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt!. The difference is that “Coyote vs. Acme” is a finished film, that was intended for a theatrical release, while the other two movies were still in the works.

The US$70 million project was completed in New Mexico in 2022. James Gunn produced the feature and was also credited with the story; “May December” screenwriter Samy Burch penned the script with Dave Green directing.

“Coyote Vs. Acme” was inspired by a 1990 New Yorker short story about an Acme warehouse filled with the traps Wile E. Coyote uses to attack Roadrunner. The film has beencompared to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

