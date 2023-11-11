Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 23-27.

° Here is my review of the new M3-equipped iMac.

° Apple has updated Logic Pro, its music creation software, with new features available across the Mac and iPad.

° Apple has announced updates to Final Cut Pro across Mac and iPad, offering new features that help streamline workflows.

° If you were hoping for a 27-inch iMac Pro with Apple Silicon, you’re going to be disappointed. Apple has no plans for such a device.

° The iPhone 11 tops India’s “super premium” smartphone market in quarter three.

° Apple says 8GB of RAM on a Mac is equivalent to 16GB on a PC.

° Apple says its next Swift Student Challenge will open in February with a new Distinguished Winners category.

° Not surprisingly, after a record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.

° The 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4 is coming to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad on December 20.

° Here’s a list of 3D movies that may be available for the Vision Pro.

