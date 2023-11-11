Reelgood just released their Top 10 list for this week, and Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry ranks number three among the most popular titles. That’s up from number fivelast week, but the series has been on the charts for the past four weeks.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order, “All the Light We Cannot See’ (Netflix), “A Haunting in Venice” (Hulu), “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (Peacock), “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix), “Bodies” (Netflix), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” (Netflix), “Yellowstone” (Peacock), “No Hard Feelings” (Netflix), and “Gen V.”

About ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

“Lessons in Chemistry” is an eight-episode limited series. Here’s how it’s described: Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

