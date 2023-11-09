The Connectivity Standards Alliance, an international community of more than 675 technology companies (including Apple) committed to open standards for the Internet of Things, has unveiled Aliro, a new effort aimed at transforming how users unlock doors or other entry points using their mobile device or wearable.

The Alliance and its members, in pursuit of their mission to promote universal open standards, are creating a new communication protocol with a common credential that champions interoperability between mobile devices, wearables, and access control readers, explains Connectivity Standards Alliance President and CEO Tobin Richardson. He adds that the goal is to foster widespread adoption of consumer electronic devices to unlock doors and openings, by enabling a consistent experience across certified hardware.

“As we’ve seen with the introduction of Matter, it’s been proven that global collaboration around a shared mission along open standards is the best way to achieve broader adoption of new technology,” Richardson says. “The Alliance and its members are now using that same model to unlock the potential of digital access experience, with the creation of a new standard and credential that makes adoption easier for mobile device and access control reader companies.”

With the support of companies such as Apple, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Google, Infineon, Kastle Systems, Last Lock, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, and STMicroelectronics, Aliro was formed as a new effort within the Alliance to solve this challenge. The aim is to create a path forward where the use of standardized technology – in this case, a common communication protocol and credential – can power a future where mobile devices and wearables are central to the digital access experience.

