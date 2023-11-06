Apple TV+, the official streaming destination for all things Peanuts, has announced a new, Peanuts feature film from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide, following Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Slated to begin production in 2024 from WildBrain Studios, the new family film will see the Peanuts gang go on an epic adventure to the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship, while meeting some surprising new friends along the way.

The screenplay is co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick, writer of such animated favorites as “Chicken Run,” “Smallfoot” and “Over the Hedge,” from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote the award-winning “The Peanuts Movie.”

The feature will be directed by two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (“Horton Hears a Who!,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”), director of the 2015 hit “The Peanuts Movie,” and is produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Bonnie Arnold (“How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, “Toy Story,” “Over the Hedge”).

Apple’s Peanuts feature is produced in partnership with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide, and marks the first three-way partnership between Apple TV+, Peanuts Worldwide and WildBrain on a feature film.

