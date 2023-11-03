According to the latest Canalys data, worldwide tablet shipments reached 33 million in quarter three (Q3) of 2023, marking a 7% annual decline. But this represents an 8% sequential increase, reflecting a revival of the tablet market ahead of the crucial holiday season and the strong performance of new entrants in the space, adds the research group.

Apple’s iPad still dominates the global tablet market, though sales are down 12.8% year-over-year. Apple sold 12.5 million tablets in quarter three for 38.3% market share. That compared to sales of 14 million and 40.8% market share in Q3 of 2022.

Following Apple in the top 10 worldwide tablet market and their market share in Q3 of 2023 are: Samsung, 19%; Lenovo, 8%; Huawei, 5.7%; and Xiami, 49%.

