Sofia Coppola says her Apple TV+ adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel “The Custom of the Country” has been axed due to its unlikeable female protagonist.

The Oscar-winning director told The New York Timesthat she was initially set to develop the project as a five-hour limited series but the streamer tightened its budget because executives didn’t like its main character, a young social climber named Undine Spragg.

“The idea of an unlikable woman wasn’t their thing,” Coppola said. “But that’s what I’m saying about who’s in charge.”

“The Custom of the Country” tells the story of Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. The novel was first first published in 1913.

