Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 9-14.

° Apple is the best among six IT brands studied when it comes to climate progress and commitments, according to Stand.Earth’s “Pathways to Decarbonization” report.

° Apple’s iPhone now has 16% of the global smartphone market.

° Setapp, the curated app subscription service for macOS and iOS by MacPaw, has released its 3rd annual Mac Apps Report. The report collected responses from 1,241 Mac users, mostly in the US, about their relationships with software.

° Apple has announced a new Apple Pencil designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage and charges with a USB-C cable.

° The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is dubious about this report, but according to DigiTimes, Apple is working with suppliers to develop a foldable iPad.

° While it will continue to have a deal with Skydance Media for tent pole live action film and TV fare, Apple TV+ is parting ways with Skydance Animation, the company run by former Pixar chief John Lassiter.

° “The Problem with Jon Stewart” will no longer air on Apple TV+.

° Since Apple isn’t make enough money, it’s considering selling podcast ads on original shows.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related