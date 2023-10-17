ExpressVPN has announced that it’s added several new features and expanded its existing service offerings.

These include an ad blocker, an adult-site blocker, growth of its server network to 105 countries, an update to its multiple-device policy to eight simultaneous connections, and an auto-update feature. The updated features give users more ways to protect themselves at no extra cost. Here’s a summary of the features below as described by the folks at ExpressVPN:

Ad blocker, adult site blocker Prevents content identified as advertising from displaying during browsing as well as an adult-site blocker to prevent access or unwanted content These new features can be used alongside Threat Manager, a tracker and malware blocker, that’s already available on all of ExpressVPN’s desktop, mobile, and router apps. Users can easily take control of their internet experience by enabling these advanced protection features via toggles in the ExpressVPN apps. The new ad blocker and adult-site blocker are available from today, October 16, on ExpressVPN’s apps for Android, iOS, and Windows. They will be available on Linux and Mac by the end of this year.

Auto-update There is now an auto-update feature on its desktop apps, so that its users always have the latest features and security enhancements

Expansion Users can now choose from servers in 105 countries around the world, and have access to an even more diverse range of IP addresses. The new server locations include Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guam, Honduras, Jamaica, Lebanon, Morocco, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad aind Tobago.

Simultaneous connection Users can now connect up to eight devices simultaneously with a single subscription, a significant upgrade from the five-device limit previously offered. Users who wish to connect unlimited devices—including smart home devices that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software—can do so via ExpressVPN’s award-winning Aircove router.



