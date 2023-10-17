Apple has announced a new Apple Pencil designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage and charges with a USB-C cable.

However, there’s nothing different enough about it to make me want one. It doesn’t have interchangeable magnet tips and other features that were rumored. Heck, it’s not even available in black as I hoped it would be. And it doesn’t support double-tap to change tools as the second gen Apple Pencil does.

However, it is less expensive so may attract folks who hasn’t yet bought an Apple Pencil. will be available beginning in early November for US$79. The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generations), and iPad mini (6th generation).

The new Apple Pencil is available for US$69for education. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information visit apple.com/us-hed/shop..

The new Apple Pencil offers the same advanced pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity that customers love with Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generations), according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. He adds that it works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

