° From Reuters: European Union (EU) antitrust regulators are asking Microsoft’s users and rivals whether Bing should comply with new tough tech rules and also whether that should be the case for Apple’s iMessage.

° From MacRumors: Touchscreen Mac rumors are not new, but it turns out that neither are touchscreen Macs. In 1999, a company called Elo produced and sold touchscreen versions of the iMac G3 through Apple’s Value Added Reseller program for use as kiosk machines, and YouTuber Michael MJD recently managed to get hold of one.

° From AppleInsider: Instead of keeping the iPhone 14 Pro’s 5G Qualcomm modem, Apple has included an updated one in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with Qualcomm’s X70 5G modem in use for this year’s releases.

° From 9to5Mac: The Community Notes feature on X is being used to challenge claims made in ads by Apple, Samsung, Uber, and others.

° From The South China Morning Post: A few apps that link to pornographic sites have been spotted on Apple’s mainland Chinese App Store by local media.

° From MacVoices Live!: This MacVoices Live! discussion continues as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, Ben Roethig, Kelly Guimont, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and Brittany Smith examine the disappointment with Apple’s FineWoven iPhone cases and explore alternative options in the market.

