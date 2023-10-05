Apple CEO Tim Cook made US$41.5 million after taxes in his biggest share sale in two years, a U.S. securities filing showed.

As noted by Reuters, Cook sold 511,000 shares, which were worth about $87.8 million before accounting for taxes, according to the filing dated Tuesday. He made $355 million from a stock sale in August 2021. The Apple chief owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million, following the sale, the filing showed.

In a 2015 interview with Fortune, Cook said that he planned to give away all his wealth, after paying for his nephew’s college education. Cook said that he would take a “systematic approach to philanthropy.”

