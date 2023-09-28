Microsoft considered selling its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020, reports Bloomberg.

Executives from Microsoft met with Apple’s services chief, Eddy Cue, who brokered the current search engine relationship with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, to discuss the possibility of acquiring Bing, the article adds.The talks were exploratory and never reached an advanced stage. If the acquisition happened, Bing would have replaced Google as the default search engine on Apple devices.

Talk of Apple buying Bing goes back all the way to 2016. Charles Moore, in an op-ed piece for Technology Tell, said Apple should consider buying the Bing search engine from Microsoft. Of course, that hasn’t happened despite rumors of Apple developing its own search engine.

“Apple has proven over and over that it can make handsome profits in market sectors and categories where Microsoft has failed to do so,” Moore wrote. “With its famous cash hoard, Apple would presumably have no difficulty purchasing Bing should Microsoft put it on the market. It would be fascinating to watch what Apple could do with what is already an excellent search engine, perhaps renamed ‘iSearch’.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related