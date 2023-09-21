A new study finds that Apple holds the greatest share of the mobile market in 51 countries – including the U.S., Japan, the UK, and Australia.

That’s according to Electronics Hub, who dug into industry data in order to find which cell phone brand has the biggest market share in each country. Digging deeper, researchers at Electronics Hub zoomed in on Apple in order to find the countries where Apple has the biggest and smallest share of the mobile market and the countries where Apple’s market share has increased and decreased over time. They found that:

Apple controls the biggest market share in Japan (69.79%)

Apple’s control of the European mobile market is increasing – Led by Belarus where they’ve seen a 19% increase from 2022 to 2023.

Samsung is the leading mobile phone brand in 95 countries (more than any other brand) and claims the biggest market share (74%) in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei dominate in 25 other countries.

