Unions representing Apple Store employees in France called for a national strike on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the new iPhone 15 going on sale, reports Bloomberg.

As part of annual pay negotiations, a group of unions that includes CGT, Unsa, CFDT and CFTC want a 7% increase in pay for all employees to offset inflation. It was a “legitimate demand that was not met,” they said in a joint statement.

The unions say that Apple has refused a requested 7% pay rise, aimed at offsetting inflation. Bloomberg says that Apple has offered 4.5%

