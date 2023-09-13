Earlier it was reported that the iPhone was banned in China, at least for government officials. But, wait! China hasn’t issued a ban on the purchase and use of foreign phone brands, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in response to media reports that said some government agencies and firms had told staff to stop using Apple’s iPhones at work, reports the Business-Standard.

“China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple’s,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing when asked about the reports. “But recently we did notice a lot of media exposure of security incidents related to Apple’s phones. The Chinese government attaches great importance to information and cyber security and treats both domestic and foreign companies as equals.”

On September 6, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the article said that in recent weeks, staff were given the instructions by their superiors in workplace chat groups or meetings. The directive is the latest step in Beijing’s campaign to cut reliance on foreign technology and enhance cybersecurity, and comes amid a campaign to limit flows of sensitive information outside of China’s borders.

