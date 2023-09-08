The iPhones to be unveiled at next week’s “Wanderlust” event will have longer battery life and even better batteries, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

He doesn’t say exactly how much better battery life, but this will be possible due to the A17 Bionic chip with a 3nm fabrication. As for better cameras, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max’s telephoto and ultra wide cameras will feature more megapixels than their predecessors, increasing beyond 12-megapixels. In his report, Gurman also says:

° The titanium chassis of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will be more durable and weigh about 10% than the iPhone 14 Pro models.

° An “Action Button” will replace the mute switch and have customizable functionality to perform tasks including “silencing the phone, turning on a Focus mode, opening the flashlight, launching the camera, starting a voice recording, opening Siri shortcuts, pulling up the digital magnifying glass and opening accessibility settings.”

° The standard and the Pro ‌iPhone‌ models will feature an all-new “U2” ultra wideband chip,

The “Wanderlust” event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 am (Pacific) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

Look for next Apple Watches to be unveiled alongside new iPhones. And there’s a good chance we’ll see an AirPods Pro charging case with a USB-C port, as well.

