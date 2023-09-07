Apple has announced that its latest Apple Entrepreneur Camp applications are open for female, Black, Hispanic/Latnix, or indigenous founders and developers who have app-driven businesses with one of the following:

An existing app on the App Store

A functional beta build in TestFlight

An app in an equivalent state

Apple says the Camp experience begins with an immersive technology lab, where participants will receive one-on-one code-level guidance from Apple experts and engineers to help them improve their apps, as well as mentorship, inspiration, and insights from Apple leaders. After the lab concludes, participants will get ongoing support and, according to Apple, “become part of a growing community of other exceptional alumni who can help you build your business.”

Anyone interested in applying must apply by September 24. Up to three members of an organization can attend and organizations must meet the criteria listed on Apple’s developer site.

