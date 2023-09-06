Mosyle, an Apple Unified Platform, says it’s the first Apple MDM and security provider to release beta access to Apple Watch device management to businesses and educational institutions.

This release comes on the heels of Apple’s announcement at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference that organizations will soon be able to deploy and configure Apple Watches as work or education devices in iOS 17 and watchOS 10. Mosyle customers testing the beta OS updates will be among the first organizations to enroll, manage, and secure Apple Watches in work or school settings, says Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle.

Mosyle’s support for Apple Watch management is available today to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 customers testing the beta versions of iOS 17 and watchOS 10. After the beta, the company is offering support for the new feature free of charge to all Mosyle Fuse and Mosyle OneK12 customers so customers can immediately enroll Apple Watches.

