With the release of its final episode, Hijack ranked No. 7 among Nielsen’s streaming originals list with 357 million minutes viewed during the week of July 31 to August 6.

Deadline notes that this is only the second Apple Original to land on the streaming charts, following Ted Lasso, which can still claim to be the streamer’s only series to score a spot on the overall Top 10 list. “Hijack” also made Reelgood’s top 10 streaming list during its entire seven-episode run.

