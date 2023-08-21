An overwhelming majority of young consumers in Southeast Asia are more attracted to mid-range or budget phones than higher-end models from established brands like Apple and Samsung, according to a new survey, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The survey, conducted by British market research firm YouGov and sponsored by Xiaomi-backed smartphone brand Poco, covered 2,500 Gen Z and millennial consumers – defined as those aged between 18 and 40 – in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. More than three-quarters of respondents agreed that they prefer “mid-range” phones, including 37% who “strongly” agreed with that preference.

SCMP notes that the survey shows that almost eight out of every 10 respondents said they are more confident in mid-range mobile phones than five years ago, because “those devices are affordable and budget friendly, strike a good balance between price and performance, and fulfill user needs without excessive features.”

