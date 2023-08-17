Upgraded, a MacBook upgrade program that offers month-to-month subscriptions for new laptops, has launched of its upgrade program in the U.S.

It’s powered by Citizens Pay, which allows consumers to purchase brand new MacBooks at a monthly cost with upgrades available every two years. After a successful run in Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden) that generated over $100 million in sales, Upgraded is now giving American consumers the same opportunity to own new MacBooks without paying the full retail price upfront, says CEO and co-founder Erik Metcalf.

All programs purchased through Upgraded come with AppleCare+ included in the subscription plan to ensure consumers peace of mind in the case of accidents or damages. Upgraded partners with Citizens Pay to offer consumers integrated financing options. Customers can apply for Upgraded’s program at getupgraded.com to determine if they qualify.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related