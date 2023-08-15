Apple has released watchOS 9.6.1, a bug fix update for the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch owners can download watchOS 9.6.1 by opening up the Apple Watch app on their iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update includes a fix for an issue that prevented access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder application programming interface (API) to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. Apple recommends that all users install the watchOS 9.6.1 update.

