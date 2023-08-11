In a tweet (or is it now called an “X post”) Apple CEO Tim Cook says that Apple will be donating to Hawaii relief and recovery efforts.

“Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones and everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui and the island of Hawaii,” he says. “We are deeply grateful to all of the first responders. Apple will be donating to immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.”

According to NBC News, as many as 55 people have now been confirmed dead in the wildfires that tore through Maui, and mass evacuations of residents and tourists continue. Six fires are still burning in Maui and the Big Island, but officials said the Lahaina fire is now 80% contained. Many of the town’s historic landmarks are lost.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the fires are likely to be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history. It appears like a “bomb” went off, he said.

