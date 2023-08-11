As noted by 9to5Mac, the New York Times has published an article on an ongoing challenge Apple faces with the App Store, and what parents are doing about it. (A subscription is required to read the article.)

The story highlights a website called the App Danger Project, which website uses a machine algorithm to provide two resources for parents. The App Danger Project lists 182 apps across Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store that meet its criteria for dangerousness. The list can be filtered by platform. Filtering to only Apple narrows down the list to 146 apps, notes 9to5Mac.

Here’s some info from the Apple Danger Project website: Determining if an app is safe for a child is a problem for parents around the world. One source of information is the reviews posted to Apple’s and Google’s stores written by users. To increase the visibility of reports of child sexual abuse, we collected app reviews that raise concern of child exploitation. You can see those reviews here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related