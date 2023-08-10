PNY has released the Duo Link iOS USB 3.2 Dual Flash Drive. On one end it’s got a Lightning plug for connecting to iPhones and iPads, and the other side it’s got a USB-A 3.2 plug for syncing with a laptop or PC.

Accordion the folks at PNY, you can use it to:

Free up iPhone storage by moving photos and videos from your iPhone to Duo Link;

Share digital content between iPhone, iPad, and your computer;

Download and store videos, photos, music, and more from a computer directly on Duo Link;

Backup your phone to Duo Link

Access and stream your digital content anytime using the free DUO LINK 4 app

The Duo Link is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB for US$24.99, $37.99, and $54.99, respectively.

