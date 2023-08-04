The folks at Reelgood have released their top 10 list of the most popular streaming shows/movies for this week.Apple TV+’s Hijack is still on the list as it has been since it’s debut. In fact, it’s in second place this week, up from seventh last week.

Special Ops: Lioness is the most popular title this week, followed by Hijack. New on the ranking are Twisted Metal (fourth place) Dark Winds (ninth place), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (10th place). Also in the top 10 are They Cloned Tyrone (third place), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (fifth place), Justified: City Primeval (sixth place); 65 (seventh place), and Babylon (eighth place).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related