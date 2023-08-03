According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India smartphone market shipped 64 million units in the first half of 2023 with a decline of 10% YoY (year-over-year). However, it was good news for Apple’s iPhone.

In the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) the market grew by 10% over the previous quarter but declined by 3% YoY with 34 million units. After several quarters of growth, the ASP (average selling price) declined by 8% QoQ but grew by 13% YoY, reaching US$241 in 2Q23.

The share of the sub-US$200 segment declined to 65% from 70% a year ago, a dip of 11% YoY. The mid-range segment (US$200<US$400) remained flat with a 22% share, while the mid-to-high-end segment (US$400<US600) with a 5% share, grew by 34% YoY in 2Q23. The premium segment (US$600+) grew the highest, up 75% YoY reaching 9% share.

“Consumers are opting for premium offerings, driven by easy and affordable financing options. IDC expects this growth momentum to continue in the upcoming months in 2023,” says Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

Seventeen million 5G smartphones shipped with an ASP of US$366 in 2Q23, down 3% YoY. Samsung, vivo and OnePlus were the leaders in the 5G segment with a combined share of 54%. Apple’s iPhone 13 and OnePlus’ Nord CE3 Lite were the highest shipped 5G models in 2Q23.

According to IDC, Apple had 5.5% of India’s smartphone market in 2Q23 compared to 3.3% in 2Q22. That’s year-over-year growth of 61.1%.

