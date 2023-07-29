Justified: City Primeval is the most popular title in this week’s Reelgood Top 10 list of streaming programs. Joining the list as well are Special Ops: Lioness (fifth place) and Babylon (seventh place)

Apple TV+’s Hijack is in seventh place. That’s down from second place last week. However, the Apple series has been in the top 10 since its debut.

Other titles in the top 10 include: They Cloned Tyrone (second place); The Bear (third place); 65 (fourth place); Full Circle (eighth place); The Out-Laws (ninth place); and Justified (10th place).

About Apple TV+

