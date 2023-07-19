Apple has listed the products that are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

For a limited time, you can shop select Apple products tax-free online an in the company’s retail stores. Also, as noted by MacRumors, ome other states will also be holding sales tax holidays, such as Massachusetts, New Mexico, and South Carolina, but they have yet to be added to Apple’s list.

