Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the third and final season of the dark comedy series “Physical,” starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman.

Joining the all-star cast, including Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks, is award-winning actress Zooey Deschanel in her return to scripted television. “Physical” season three will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through September 27.

Here’s how season three is described: Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of 1980s San Diego, “Physical” follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) as she transforms from quietly tortured housewife to dominant fitness entrepreneur. In her journey, Sheila battled her way out of an unsatisfying marriage to Danny (Scovel), fostered a dangerous relationship with real-estate mogul John Breem (Sparks), and confronted the dark voices within her own mind that have shamed and suppressed her for so long.

With the help of her loyal friend — and now business partner — Greta (Friel), Sheila has found confidence and inner-strength though her work as a teacher and entrepreneur with Body by Sheila. In the third and concluding season of the series, Sheila finds her status challenged by rising celebrity exercise goddess Kelly Kilmartin (Deschanel), who becomes not only a professional threat, but manages to get in her head. Will Sheila prevail, or will Kelly’s presence in her life undermine the hard-earned healing and stability that Sheila has worked fought so hard for.

