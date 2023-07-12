The final (?) season of “Ted Lasso” earned Apple TV+ 21 Emmy nominations of 51 Emmy nominations.

“Ted Lasso” was nominated for Best Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), Phil Dunster (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series), Brett Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series), Juno Temple (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series), Hannah Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series), Sam Richardson (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series), Becky Ann Baker (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), Sarah Niles (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), Harriet Walter (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series. Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics (for “Mom City” episode), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

“Bad Sisters” was nominated for three Emmys: Sharon Horgan (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

Also note that:

° New comedy series “Shrinking” earned Jason Segel and Jessica Williams earned Emmy nominations for their performances.

° The prison drama/limited “Black Bird got four nominations with three for acting — Taron Egerton, Paul” Walter Hauser and a posthumous nom for Ray Liotta.

° “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is up for four Emmy nods, including Outstanding Talk Series.

° Musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” earned three nominations for choreography, cinematography, etc.

° Four Apple TV+ ads have been nominated for Outstanding Commercial, including the “Quiet the Noise,” “The Greatest,” “R.I.P. Leon,” “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet.”

° The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

° “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” is nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

° “Five Days At Memorial” for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode.

° “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

° “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is nominated for “Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program.”

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on September 18.

