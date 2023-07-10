Apple has announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 3 at 2 p.m. (Pacific).
CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts. A live audio stream of the call will be available on Apple’s Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.
Analysts expect the tech giant to report revenue of around US$81.5 billion this quarter on average, per Yahoo Finance. Apple’s fiscal year begins in September so these results will reflect company performance for the second quarter of 2023.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today