Apple has announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, August 3 at 2 p.m. (Pacific).

CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts. A live audio stream of the call will be available on Apple’s Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

Analysts expect the tech giant to report revenue of around US$81.5 billion this quarter on average, per Yahoo Finance. Apple’s fiscal year begins in September so these results will reflect company performance for the second quarter of 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related