The Bear, Secret Invasion and Apple TV+’s Hijack are the three most popular titles this week, on Reelgood’s Top 10 list of streaming titles, but Apple TV+’s Silo is still in the top 10, dropping from fourth place to sixth place.

The critically and commercially acclaimed series ended its first season last week. It stayed in Reelgood’s Top 10 list its entire season one run. “Silo” has already been renewed for a second season.

New titles on the ranking include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (fifth place) Run Rabbit Run (eighth), and The Witcher (10th) Other titles in the top 10 are: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (fourth place); Evil Dead Rise (seventh); and Infinity Pool (ninth).

About Apple TV+

