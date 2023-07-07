ADATA Technology has launched its LEGEND 970 SSD, which can purportedly reach maximum sequential read/write speeds of 10,000/10,000MB per second.

It boasts a double-layer aluminum alloy heatsink with built-in micro-fan and surface crystallization that forms a patented active air-cooling system. The surface crystallization is designed to improve thermal conductivity, reducing temperatures by 10% compared with fanless heatsinks.

The LEGEND 970 adopts a PCIe Gen5 x4 transmission interface, complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard, and has read/write performance of 10,000/10,000MB per second, according to the folks at ADATA. It is also backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 platforms.

The LEGEND 970 is equipped with a SLC cache algorithm and DRAM Cache Buffer. Strictly selected 232-layer 3D flash memory allows the LEGEND 970 to be offered in large capacities of up to 2000GB and a variety of data protection and correction technologies are utilized to greatly increase Total Bytes Written (TBW) and durability to meet various high load requirements, according to the folks at ADATA.

Go to the ADATA website for more info and pricing.

