Apple has updated Shazam to version 15.36, adding the ability to identify music playing in other apps including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

“Simply open Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app you were using,” according to Apple’s release notes.

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

