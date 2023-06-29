Synology has launched the 2-bay DiskStation DS223j, its latest system in the entry-level J Series, designed to meet the needs of home office and small teams.

Using Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM), the DS223j features a host of options and applications for everyday data storage and management, including file syncing and sharing, backup, and video surveillance, says Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

The DS223j supports up to 36 TB of raw storage, making it an effective option for small teams to consolidate their data onto a single platform for safe and easy access, he adds. It’s powered by the DSM operating system, which includes a multitude of backup, file sharing, and syncing applications that can be used to enhance remote work and collaboration.

Files can be managed anytime and anywhere, using cross-device access, and with the included Synology Photos app users can back up, share, and organize their photos using intelligent management tools. Compared with its predecessors, the DS223j can handle more demanding tasks and a greater number of simultaneous users, according to Wang. He says they’ll experience more than 180% faster file indexing in Synology Drive and over 200% faster image indexing in Synology Photos.

With the release of new DSM 7.2, expected in late spring, the DS223j will be the first J-series Synology NAS to support the Btrfs file system. This enables file self-healing to mitigate data corruption, as well as Synology’s Snapshot Replication feature. By creating frequent point-in-time snapshots, users can reverse unwanted and accidental file changes.

Synology Drive allows users to share and sync files across their Macs, PCs, and mobile devices from anywhere. The DS223j can also integrate with public cloud service providers, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, enabling users to save files to and from third-party cloud drives and retain true data ownership.

The DS223j can be used to monitor up 12 IP cameras, and with C2 Surveillance users can encrypt, archive, and back up their surveillance footage to the cloud if required. The DS223j is available today from Synology partners and resellers. For more info, go to https://www.synology.com/products/DS223j.

