Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: Analysts at investment firm Wedbush say Apple has fought back “against all odds” to once again be on the cusp of a $3 trillion market valuation — and $4 trillion is in sight.

° From 9to5Mac: Major League Baseball scouts use two iPhones and AI to identify player potential.

° From MacRumors: Apple is planning to release new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, according to details shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast “Connected” last week (via Reddit).

° From iMore: In a new update for paid subscribers, you can use Bing Search within the ChatGPT app for new queries on the go.

° From Cult of Mac: iPhone 15 Pro Max case designs are leaking well ahead of an official Apple announcement.

° From Click 2 Houston: A family used an Apple AirTag to help track down thieves after $62,000 worth of memorial vases stolen from gravesites in Clute, Texas.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the “Road to Macstock”” conversation is with Kirschen Seah, a returning presenter at the conference. Kirshen shares her expertise on shortcuts, demonstrating their functionalities and how third-party apps enhance their capabilities.

