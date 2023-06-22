A new report from Airship, a mobile app experience company, says that consumers will share all types of personal info with brands this year.

Data from The Mobile Consumer 2023 was collected from surveys of 11,000 global consumers in 10 countries and found that they’re more willing to share all types of information with brands this year in exchange for personalized interactions and special incentives.

Of the 15 different types of information Airship tracked year-over-year, email addresses are the most freely shared at 86% of respondents. This year, “interests relevant to a brand” (78%) displaced “name” as the second most shared information.

Rounding out the top five types of information consumers will share the most are “their communication preferences” and “what they’ve browsed on a brand’s app or website,” highlighting the importance of a customer-centric approach to brand interactions. In fact, the information seeing the biggest year-over-year gains in consumer willingness to share is “what they value socially (environmental, moral, political or religious).”

While email addresses are most commonly shared with brands, 79% of consumers ignore or delete marketing emails from brands they love at least half the time or more (up 1% year-over-year). Younger generations, led by Gen Z, are less likely than Gen X and boomers to pursue traditional methods of avoiding commercial email — by unsubscribing or deleting emails by scanning sender or subject lines. Instead, they are much more likely to say they don’t often check their email, use a secondary email account they rarely check and use both anonymous email addresses (e.g., via “Sign In with Apple”) or fake ones.

Globally, the top three types of personalization consumers find to be most useful are “recommendations and offers based on past behavior or purchases” (41%), “interests and preferences supplied to the brand” (40%), and “content and offers targeted to their current location” (34%). Interestingly, “predictive suggestions based on everything the brand knows about them” ranked lowest among all types of personalization for all countries other than Singapore. These findings indicate that consumers want experiences personalized to them, but basic information doesn’t go far enough and advanced methods walk a fine line between being helpful and creepy.

When asked about how often they like to receive specific types of app-based messaging from brands, more consumers indicated “immediately, and as often as it happens” as their preferred frequency for five of eight different types of messaging. For seven types of messages where there is year-over-year data, findings show a decline in respondents saying they “don’t want these types of messages” and an increase in those that want messages “only as they’re using the specific app.”

While consumers may have varied preferences for the frequencies of app-based messaging, these findings illustrate why it’s important for brands to give customers control over the types of messages they receive, as well as where and how often they get them.

“Growing data privacy regulations and advancements from Apple and Android are speeding brands towards a customer-first future, where transparency and control make it easier than ever for customers to shut down brands that aren’t meeting their needs,” says Thomas Butta, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Airship. “This is a seismic shift for many, compounded by both constantly up-leveling customer experience expectations and the impending demise of third-party data. To gain the level of customer understanding necessary to succeed, brands must lean into mobile app experiences that offer always-on utility, convenience and individualized control — all of which reach much deeper into the hearts and minds of customers — allowing brands to respect, reward and serve customers better over time.”

