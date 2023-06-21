Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:
° From Fast Company: Apple’s headphone brand Beats is tapping an external designer to usher in its next era of product design. Samuel Ross is the first Principal Design Consultant for Beats.
° From MacRumors: Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Pro headphones today showed up in FCC filings, which means we are getting closer to a potential launch date.
° From Bloomberg: Spotify is expected to debut a new “Superpremium” plan with HiFi Audio.
° From the LA Times: Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard in “Ted Lasso”) says Apple CEO Tim Cook wants more “Ted Lasso.”
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new “Road to Macstock” episode, Wally Cherwinski explains how any attendee can be part of the conference by participating in the Macstock Film Festival.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today