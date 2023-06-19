By analyzing over 470,000,000 photos on Flickr, a new study from SimpleGhar — a site for purchasing recommendations on appliances or household gear — reveals the most used camera phones around the world.
iPhones dominate the list of the 30 most used smartphone cameras. Here are key findings from the report:
- The most popular photography device brand in the world is Apple, accounting for 150,787,710 photos on Flickr — 31.79% of the total.
- The most popular model is the Apple iPhone 11, which has 13,212,135 tags on Flickr.
- The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most popular camera phone in the U.S.
- The Canon EOS 5D MARK IV is the world’s most popular standalone camera, with 11,761,586 photos on Flickr.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today