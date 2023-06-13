The latest Canalys estimates show Western European PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) fell 37% year-on-year to 10 million units in quarter one (Q1) 2023. And the Mac wasn’t immune, though it actually increased its worldwide market share.

Both PC categories faced similarly large drops, with notebook shipments down 37% to 8.1 million units and desktop shipments declining 35% to 1.9 million units. The tablet market performed comparatively better, with shipments down 20% year-on-year to 5.2 million units.

The latest Canalys forecast anticipates PC and tablet shipments to Western Europe will fall 9% and 12% respectively for the full year 2023. However, both device category markets are on the road to recovery and are expected to show sequential growth for the remainder of 2023 and accelerated improvement in 2024.

According to Canalys, Apple sold approximately 1.5 million Macs in the first quarter of 2023 for 25.4% market share. That compares to sales and market share of 1.8 million and 24.8% in quarter one of 2022. That’s an annual decline of 18.8%, which is better than all other personal computer makers.

For instance, Lenovo’s sales were down 36.1% year-over-year, HP’s sales were down 35.3%, Dell’s sales were down 40.7%, and Asus’ sales were down 32.4%. Apple’s Mac is now the third-best selling personal computer worldwide, behind Lenovo (26.4% market share) and HP (25.4% market share), but ahead of Dell (13.1% market share), and Asus (6.6% market share).

According to Canalys, Apple sold approximately 2.3 million iPads in the first quarter of 2023 for 44.1% market share. That compares to sales and market share of 2.6 million and 41.1% in quarter one of 2022. That’s an annual decline of 13.9%.

Apple is still make the top selling tablet globally. Trailing are Samsung (23.9% market share), Lenovo (8.9% market share), Amazon (7.3% market share), and Huawei (3.1% market share).

