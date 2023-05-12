Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From Cult of Mac: Meta is reportedly killing its Messenger app for Apple Watch at the end of this month. The company is informing users about this impending change through a notification inside its apps.

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn on Thursday posted a 56% plunge in first-quarter net profit, lagging forecasts in its biggest quarterly fall in three years, and said visibility for the full year was “limited.”

° From MacRumors: An Apple Computer Company check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $106,985 through an auction hosted by RR Auction.

° From AppleInsider: Updates announced alongside Unreal Engine 5.2 include native Apple Silicon support for the Unreal Editor and an iPad app coming soon for the virtual stage production tool ICVFX Editor.

° From 9to5Mac: Google is massively overpaying on iPhone trade-ins to lure switchers to its new Pixel Fold.

° From Deadline: The score for Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters features a collaboration between Tim Phillips and P.J. Harvey. Phillips recalled inventing a new instrument with Harvey so she could record most of her work ahead of her album and book tour.

