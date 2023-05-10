I’m hesitate to recommend you subscribe to another streaming, but MGM+ alone is worth the US$5.99 per month just for the horror series, FROM. (Besides once you watch the series, you can cancel the subscription if you wish.)

Here’s how “From” is described: “From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

“From” is a horror/thriller that’s well-acted, well written, and spins a nail-biting mystery. Stephen King fans will enjoy it. Fans of “Lost” will enjoy the world-building and the ever-increasing weird events. Every question answered raises new questions — and I’m hooked.

Three caveats: one, the show can be very gory (in short bursts) so it won’t be everyone’s cup of TV. Two: if “From” gets canceled without giving us all the answers, I’m gonna be very unhappy. Three: “From” is a terrible name for the show. Just trying Googling “From,” and you’ll see what I mean.

“FROM” is now in season two. You can buy the first season at the iTunes Store for about $20.

Help a buddy out

If you’d like to help support AWT (and make my life easier), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).





Like this: Like Loading...

Related