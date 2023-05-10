Apple has debuted a new ad on its YouTube channeling promoting the new games on Apple Arcade.

Set to Kullah’s “Let’s Play,” the 30-second spot shows a bored mom sitting in her SUV in an elementary school parking lot. She picks up her iPhone and uses Apple Arcade to become immersed in a series of games.

On May 4, Apple announced 20 new titles launching on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade. The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.





