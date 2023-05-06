According to a 2021 MacRumors report, Apple sent surveys to select owners of the discontinued 12-inch MacBook, asking them about their opinion on the laptop’s size, feature set, and more.

The original 12-inch MacBook was announced at an Apple special event on March 9, 2015, and was released a month later on April 10. On July 9, 2019 Apple discontinued the MacBook line with the introduction of the MacBook Air with Retina display. On June 30, 2021 Apple added the MacBook to its “vintage products” list, making it eligible for limited product support.

Some folks, including me, expected a 12-inch MacBook to be reintroduced as the first Mac to sport an Apple M1 processor. We were wrong. Instead, Apple introduced a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the chip.

Now we have Mac laptops in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch sizes. And there are rumors that Apple plans a 15-inch MacBook Air. So where would a 12-inch Mac laptop fit into such a line-up? Personally, I don’t see a niche for it, especially as Apple also promotes the iPad Pro as a computer replacement. What about you?

